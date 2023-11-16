Brick Township Man, 69, Had 1,000 Child Porn Images: Prosecutor

Cesar Ortega-Zevallos, 69, of Brick Township, became the center of an investigation following a tip from the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit identified an IP address associated with a Brick Township home as the location from which the individual was uploading the images to the internet. That individual was ultimately identified as Ortega-Zevallos.

On Thursday, Nov. 16, detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit, United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations-Newark, and Brick Township Police Department, executed a court-authorized search warrant on Ortega-Zevallos’ home.

A forensic examination of Ortega-Zevallos’ computer led to the discovery of more than 1,000 images of child pornography, Billhimer said.

Ortega-Zevallos was arrested at his home without incident and taken to the Ocean County Jail, where he was lodged pending a detention hearing.

