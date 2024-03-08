Henry Burns, 56, of Brick Township, was sentenced on Friday, Mar. 8 to 15 years in state prison, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced in a news release. Burns pleaded guilty on Monday, Jan. 22 to possession of cocaine in an amount greater than five ounces with intent to distribute and being a certain person not to possess a weapon.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), along with narcotics officers from Ocean and Monmouth counties, conducted an investigation in April and May 2023. Investigators began surveillance on the store and home in early April.

Detectives followed Burns from the home to a business in Red Bank, where he was arrested on Friday, May 17. Burns was taken to Ocean County Jail and has been held there since his arrest.

Investigators seized ten handguns, high-capacity ammunition magazines, several rounds of ammunition, and about $8,000. They also found various amounts of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, oxycodone, naproxen, and alprazolam.

Burns will be eligible for parole after five years.

