Berkeley Township Ex-Con Featured On 'America's Most Wanted' Pleads Guilty In Deadly Stabbing

Angelo Grenci, 47, of Berkeley Township, pleaded guilty on Monday, Jan. 29 to aggravated manslaughter, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced on Tuesday, Jan. 30. Grenci was charged in the killing of 50-year-old Carlton Williams.

Prosecutors will pursue a prison sentence of 25 years for Grenci. He'd have to serve 85 percent of his term before being eligible for parole under the state's No Early Release Act.

Toms River and Berkeley Township police responded to RWJ Barnabas Community Medical Center for a report of a male stabbing victim on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Officers found Williams had been stabbed in the neck.

Williams was then airlifted to Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center in New Brunswick. He died there on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

Ocean County's medical examiner said Williams died from an anoxic brain injury secondary to bleeding from a stab to the neck. His death was also ruled a homicide.

Investigators said Grenci stabbed Williams in the neck during a fight on Magnolia Avenue in the Manitou Park section of Berkeley Township at around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Grenci was arrested on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, when police executed a search warrant at his home.

Prosecutors said investigators also found pictures of child pornography on Grenci's computer and cell phone. The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office announced on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, that Grenci was additionally charged with possession of child pornography.

Grenci was brought to the Ocean County Jail and he's serving a sentence in state prison for an unrelated crime. Records from the state Department of Corrections said Grenci was sentenced on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, for robbery and theft in Monmouth County.

In March 2010, Grenci released a book called "Inabsentia," which claims to be the "true story of one of America's Most Wanted who was tried and convicted while absent." According to an Amazon listing, the book discusses Grenci fleeing to Mexico and eventually being sent to a Mexican prison.

Grenci was scheduled for sentencing on Friday, Apr. 19.

