Amazon Van Caused Crash That Hospitalized Two People In Manchester Township, Police Say

Manchester Township police responded to the crash near the intersection of Route 70 and Beckerville Road at around 2:59 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, the department said in a news release. Officers found a silver 2011 Saab 93 Aero on fire with no one inside the car, which was facing west in the eastbound lane of Beckerville Road.

A blue 2020 Ram ProMaster used as an Amazon van had front-end damage and faced north in the eastbound lane of Beckerville. A 2012 Chrysler also had front-end damage in the road's westbound shoulder.

Investigators said the van was heading east on Beckerville and failed to yield to the Saab as the van turned left into a driveway. After it crashed into the van, the Saab caught on fire and firefighters extinguished the flames.

The van spun about 90 degrees and hit the Chrysler, which was also going east on Beckerville. The van driver was a 54-year-old Burlington man and he was listed in stable condition at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

The 24-year-old Manchester man driving the Saab was brought to Community Medical Center for his injuries. The 19-year-old Chrysler driver from Plumsted wasn't injured.

The investigation was ongoing but police said the Amazon van's failure to yield appeared to be the main cause of the crash.

