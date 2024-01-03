According to a GoFundMe page, 55-year-old Alexander "Alex" Moy died suddenly on Saturday, Dec. 30. As of Wednesday, Jan. 3, Moy's GoFundMe had raised at least $3,800 from 18 donations.

The memorial fundraiser called Moy a great partner, brother, son, friend, and uncle.

"He was always happy and lit the room with his contagious laugh," the GoFundMe page said. "He leaves a huge loss in our family and because of this sudden loss, we ask if you can find it in your heart to donate, so we can remember him and give him the proper memorial that he deserves."

An obituary for Moy said he was born in New York City on March 14, 1968, before moving to Peru at two years old. Moy also lived in Dallas and Sydney, before moving to Ocean County ten years ago.

Moy's services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 4, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the D’Elia Funeral Home on Vermont Avenue in Lakewood.

Click here to donate to Alex Moy's family's GoFundMe and here to read his complete obituary.

