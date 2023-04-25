4 Charged With Drug-Dealing On Jersey Shore: Police

On April 13, at approximately 7 p.m., Jackson police detectives conducted surveillance in the 60 Acre Reserve neighborhood.

Detectives were then able to conduct a motor vehicle stop with a vehicle as it attempted to leave the area.

The three occupants of the vehicle were detained during the investigation, and subsequently placed under arrest.

A search of the vehicle yielded multiple bundles of heroin, crack cocaine, scales, ski masks and two loaded handguns, police said. One of the handguns was found to contain hollow point bullets and the other had a high capacity magazine.

Through the investigation the wax folds of suspected heroin found on the first male matched those allegedly sold by the subjects in the vehicle. Additional crack cocaine was later located during a further search of the arrestees at Headquarters.

The following subjects were arrested during this incident:

Daniel E. Meadows 39, of Jackson. He was charged with various drug-dealing offenses.

Nicholas S. Marrucca, 21, of Neptune City. He was charged with drug-dealing and weapons offenses.

Kwalsky J. Narcisse, 24, of Freehold. He was charged with drug dealing and other drug offenses.

Liam S. Clark, 18, of Farmingdale. He was charged with drug dealiing.

All four suspects were taken to the Ocean County Jail.

