$1.5M In 'Critical' Upgrades Coming To Ocean County Wastewater Plant

The county will receive $1.5 million for work at the Central Water Pollution Control Facilities plant in Berkeley Township. Republican Rep. Chris Smith announced the federal funding in a news release on Friday, Mar. 15.

The goal is to improve safety and reduce environmental risks at the plant on Hickory Lane.

"This critical federal funding will allow Ocean County to demolish, replace, and rehabilitate the digester tank cover and other mechanical, structural, and electrical systems—which have reached the end of their useful life—to ensure continued efficiencies and effective treatment of wastewater," Rep. Smith said in a statement.

The plant was opened in 1978 and is a secondary waste treatment facility that handles 32 million gallons per day. Major repairs are needed for an 85-foot diameter concrete sludge digestion tank, which has a liquid capacity of 1.2 million gallons.

The project will also give the plant more biogas storage, reducing costs by producing more energy at the plant.

