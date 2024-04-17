Manchester Township police responded to the crash at the intersection of county routes 571 and 547 at around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Apr. 16, the department said in a news release. Officers found a white 2020 Acura TLX and a black 2023 Ford Transit Passenger Van with damage on the property of nearby Ridgeway Plaza Wines & Liquor.

The van was facing west and had extensive front-end damage. The Acura was facing north and had extensive passenger-side damage.

Investigators said the van was driving south on County Road 547 through the traffic light at the intersection. The Acura in the center travel lane made a left turn onto County Road 571 North and the van crashed into the car's passenger side. The Acura was pushed off the road and its front end hit a black 2024 Mini Cooper that was parked in the liquor store's parking lot.

The 53-year-old Forked River woman who was driving the Acura suffered several cuts to her face and she was brought to Community Medical Center in Toms River. The 20-year-old Jackson woman driving the van also suffered facial cuts and she was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.

The van was bringing 11 children of various ages to school. Four kids were brought to the Neptune hospital to be evaluated for their injuries. The other seven went to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood to be treated for minor injuries.

All 13 people injured were listed in stable condition, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing but police also said failure to yield at the intersection and improper turning appeared to be the primary causes of the crash.

