What Losing Its Only Starbucks Means For Trenton

The Starbucks at 102 S Warren St., in Trenton, has been a "vital source of employment and opportunity for Trenton youth since 2017," Mayor Reed Gusciora told Daily Voice on Tuesday, March 12.

The store's last day in business will be March 30, according to a Starbucks spokeswoman.

“It is disheartening to learn of Starbucks’ decision to close their community store," the mayor said.

The Community Store program represented Starbucks’ commitment to serving marginalized communities, regardless of profit margins, he said.

"While we appreciated their past efforts, this closure underscores the ongoing challenges faced by communities of color," Gusciora said.

"We urge Starbucks to continue investing in Trenton and similar communities, ensuring that economic opportunities remain accessible to all.”

The company is always evaluating the location of its stores, a Starbucks spokeswoman said without providing a specific reason for the closure.

All of the Trenton store's employees are being offered chances to relocate to jobs at other Starbucks locations, she said.

Starbucks pointed out its many endeavors for the community including 19 neighborhood grants to non-profits most notably Arm In Arm.

Starbucks also awarded a $300,000 Equitable Food Access Grant to the Community Food Bank of New Jersey, the spokeswoman said.

