West Milford Man, 32, Accused Of Sexually Abusing Minor In Front Of Other Children

Michael Lemus was arrested without incident on Monday, Aug. 14, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

It followed an investigation that began after West Milford police notified her Special Victims Unit in June, right after the alleged assault occurred at a residence in town, the prosecutor said.

Lemus, who most recently worked for a cargo and freight trucking company, remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail.

He's charged with two counts of sexual assault through force or coercion, three of child endangerment through sexual contact and one each of sexual assault and criminal restraint.

