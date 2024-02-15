West Milford Councilman Charged With Inappropriately Touching Victim At Local Home: Prosecutor

Matthew P. Conlon "touched the intimate part of an adult victim in an unwelcome and inappropriate manner" at a house in the township on Sunday, Feb. 4, a release from Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes' office said on Thursday, Feb. 15.

He has been charged via complaint summons with Fourth Degree Criminal Sexual Contact and Harassment, a Petty Disorderly Persons Offense, following an investigation conducted by the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and the West Milford Police Department.

Conlon is serving a two-year term, which ends Dec. 31, 2025.

Conlon's LinkedIn page shows he also serves as the chief of staff to NJ Assemblyman John V. Azzariti, Jr.

Daily Voice has reached out to Azzariti, West Milford Mayor Michele Dale and Council President Kevin Goodsir for comment.

