Here's When Thunderstorms Expected To Sweep Region

Cecilia Levine
Storm
Storm Photo Credit: AccuWeather

Strong winds and tornados are possible in this afternoon's storm heading to the region, forecasters say.

Heavy rain is expected to begin falling in the northwestern part of the New Jersey, and parts of Pennsylvania between 3 and 5 p.m., the National Weather Service said. 

The storm will begin elsewhere between 4 and 8 p.m.

Large hail, flash flooding, and wind gusts up to 60 mph are likely.

Western NJ is at an "enhanced" risk for strong storms while the eastern side is at a "slight" risk.

