Frosty Outlook: Mother's Day Weekend Could Seem Like 'Dead Of Winter,' Meteorologist Warns

Frost could likely greet this Mother's Day morning, capping a cold week, a leading tri-state area meteorologist said Monday.

Could happen overnight Tuesday, as well, he said.

"We have a very chilly pattern setting up this week featuring two storm systems and a very cold high coming in behind an intensifying low," Joe Cioffi said .

A cold front passed through New Jersey on Monday, making this past warm, sunny weekend seem like a dream.

"We should clear out tonight and head down to the mid 30s to lower 40s by [Tuesday] morning," Cioffi said .

Temperatures Tuesday could get up to 60 but will fall again on Wednesday -- with a possibility of settling in the 40s with some but not much rain, he said.

This Mother's Day weekend could "look like the dead of winter, except that we didn’t see anything quite like this during this past winter," Cioffi said.

Early indication are rain late Friday into early Saturday, followed by windy and cold conditions Saturday and into Sunday.

"Temperatures are going to be struggling on Saturday with highs just in the upper 40s to lower 50s," Cioffi said . "The early forecast call is a bit higher but I think we could see numbers below what is being indicated.

"Winds are going to be strong and gusty on Saturday probably on the order of 30 to 40 mph from the northwest. This will bring down very cold air and we could see Sunday morning lows close to freezing in many areas away from the coast."

As for Mother's Day: The hopes are for some sun, he said, but it could still be breezy, with temperatures barely hitting 50.

And that's not the worst of it, Cioffi said: Another storm could hit next Monday with no warmth in sight until (much) later in the week.

