Wanted: Two More Accused Members Of Retail Theft Ring From Upstate NY ID'd By Glen Rock PD

Newburgh, NY residents Shatoya L. Smith, 26, and Carlan S. Newby, 23, both remain fugitives wanted in connected with thefts from the Bottle King on Prospect Street.

The organized crew has hit businesses in Glen Rock and elsewhere in the region, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Three alleged members of the crew were arrested this past December and subsequently released under New Jersey’s bail reform law.

Two of them, Latifah Smith and Adriane Byrd, also live in Newburgh, the chief said. The third, Miata Mitchell, is from Poughkeepsie.

Glen Rock detectives have painstakingly worked the case, identifying and charging the various individuals through surveillance video and cooperation from local police in Orange County, NY, and elsewhere.

Their work is continuing, Ackermann said.

ANYONE who knows where to find Shatoya L. Smith and/or Carlan S. Newby, or has information that could help track them down, is asked to contact Glen Rock police: (201) 652-3800.

