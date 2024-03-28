Wanted Driver Crashes Off Route 17, Subdued After Grabbing Mahwah Officer's Gun

Officer Christopher Lupo tried to stop Miles Harris, 32, of Newark for several violations on the southbound highway around 10:45 a.m. March 28, Lt. Michael Blondin said.

Officer Nick Williams joined Lupo as the sedan exited the highway and fled onto Myrtle Avenue in Ramsey, the lieutenant said.

It slammed into a tree moments later.

Harris bailed out and ran behind some area businesses, Blondin said.

When the officers caught up to him, he "turned and charged at them, yelling for them to shoot him," the lieutenant said.

A struggle followed, with Harris trying to take Williams's gun and then biting him, Blondin said.

Police Chief Timothy O'Hara joined the officer at the hospital where he was being treated.

Harris, meanwhile, was taken in custody to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for an involuntary 48-hour commitment.

Harris was wanted on warrants out of Midland Park, East Orange and Morris County. He was also wanted on a fugitive warrant out of Pennsylvania for forgery, records show.

Mahwah police charged Harris with resisting arrest, attempting to disarm a police officer and aggravated assault on a police officer.

He'll eventually be transferred to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack and will likely be extradited to Pennsylvania after that.

An investigation was continuing, Blondin said.

