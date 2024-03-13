Vice President Rodgers? RFK Jr Eyes Jets QB, NJ Resident, For Ticket: Report

Rodgers, who lives in Cedar Grove, has been approached by Kennedy to be his vice president, as Kennedy's third party presidential campaign attempts to gain ballot access, the New York Times reported.

Kennedy, who told the New York Times he has spoken to Rodgers, is also considering former professional wrestler and Minnesota governor Jesse "The Body" Ventura to be his running mate.

Rodgers and Kennedy are no stranger to each other. Rodgers endorsed Kennedy's campaign last year and Kennedy recently shared a photo of them hiking.

While Rodgers has no political experience, he has not been shy about sharing his opinion. On "The Pat McAfee Show", Rodgers landed in hot water when he implied Jimmy Kimmel was a client of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, though he later walked it back. Rodgers also previously guest hosted "Jeopardy!."

If elected, Rodgers would be the second vice president from the Garden State. Garrett Hobart, a Marlboro native, served under William McKinley from 1897 until his death in 1899.

Rodgers' debut season with the Jets lasted all of four snaps before he tore his ACL. No word on how Rodgers would balance running for vice president and the NFL season.

To read the New York Times story, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.