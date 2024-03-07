Veteran NJ School Board Member Killed In Pickup Crash

Tina Larsen, a 54-year-old mother of three from Newton, was headed west on Swartswood Road (Route 622) in Fredon when NJSP Detective I Jeffrey Lebron said the Dodge crashed off the right shoulder shortly before 9:30 p.m. March 6.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, responders said.

Larsen, who'd been a Newton Board of Education member for well over a decade, previously owned and operated her own cleaning company out of Newton. She also served for a time on the town's planning board and was an active volunteer with local school and youth sports programs.

