Update: Quartet Flees Following Botched Maywood Jewelry Store Robbery

The female owner and a male customer were in Diamond Fantasy on West Pleasant Avenue when two gunmen entered around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, authorities said.

Two others outside apparently acted as lookouts, they said.

All left empty-handed, although at the moment it's unclear why.

No one was injured and no arrests had been made as of early Wednesday.

Police recovered a moped, detained and interviewed potential suspects and collected statements and video from in and around the scene.

A local resident said the moped rider "had no helmet on and had his head covered, wearing a blue face mask. He had a gun."

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella, whose office is leading the investigation, was expected to issue a release on Wednesday.

ANYONE who might have seen something or has information that can help identify those responsible, meanwhile, is asked to call the prosecutor's tips line (201) 226-5532. All calls will be kept confidential.

