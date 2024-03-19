'Undone Melody': Funeral Held For Montclair State Freshman Found Dead In Newark Bay

Hayley Alvarado had been missing since just before Christmas last year.

Her body was spotted and then recovered from the bay near Gregg County Park in Bayonne on March 5, according to the Hudson County Sheriff’s Department.

The Filipino American teen reportedly was wearing the same blue "Delaware" t-shirt that her father said he bought her during a trip to Maryland two years ago, as well as the same pants and shoes.

She was officially pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy found no signs of trauma, said authorities who are awaiting the results of toxicology and DNA analysis.

A memorial was held Monday evening at the Greenville Memorial Home, followed by Tuesday morning's mass at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church.

Alvarado's cremated remains will be flown to her native Tacloban, her family said.

“We are struggling to come to terms with this heartbreaking news. Your understanding and support during this incredibly difficult time would mean a lot to us,” they said in a statement.

Known as "Lee" among friends, Alvarado was "a beacon of light for those privileged to know her," they said, adding that she left "a legacy of kindness, brilliance, and passionate advocacy."

Alvarado was a member of the Beloved Community Charter School's first graduate class before enrolling at MSU.

"Despite her young age, Hayley was a remarkable individual with a soul far wiser than her years would suggest," her obituary reads. "Her dedication to her studies...exhibited her passion for learning and understanding the world around her.

"She was a wide reader, an eloquent speaker, and a good leader. Beyond academics, her vibrant spirit shone brightly through her love to give hugs and small stuff or gifts to her family and friends.

"Hayley was a jewel in her family's lives. As a daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, and friend, she radiated love, compassion, and an indomitable spirit that inspired everyone around her. Her unwavering generosity and brilliant mind left an indelible mark on those fortunate to have crossed paths with her."

Alvarado is survived by her parents, Stephen and Portia; her brothers, Harley and Hanson; and a community of friends who, her obituary says, were "touched by her warmth and grace."

"Hayley was an undone melody, a book left open -- a life so beautifully started yet so heartbreakingly cut short," it reads in closing. "In her absence, we find solace in the love she shared and the light she brought into our lives. Farewell, dear sweet Lee, until we meet again."

