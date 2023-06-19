Fair 69°

SHARE

Unconscious Teen Pulled From Greenwood Lake, Airlifted To Hospital

A young college student was airlifted to the hospital after he was seriously injured in Greenwood Lake over the weekend, authorities said.

Yilin Choi
Yilin Choi Photo Credit: FACEBOOK / Atlantic Air Ambulance
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

West Milford police responding to the noon call found Yilin Choi, 18, of Bellevue, Washington, unconscious but breathing on the dock at Lake Park Terrace on Saturday, Detective Sgt. Matthew Kloo said.

Choi, who attends NYU, apparently was unfamiliar with the area. He dove into shallow water and didn’t resurface, according to Kloo.

West Milford police and EMS tended to Choi, who was taken by ambulance to Greenwood Lake Airport, the sergeant said.

Atlantic Air Ambulance then flew him to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, Kloo said.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE