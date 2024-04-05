Turf WAR: Bronx Man Charged With Uncle's 2021 Murder In Bangladesh

Ganet Rozario, 52, of the Bronx was ordered held by a federal judge following his arrest for the murder of fellow U.S. citizen Michael Rozario on June 11, 2021.

Both men reportedly had gone to an upazila (or section) of the South Asian republic known as Sirajdikhan two months earlier to address a dispute over who owned a piece of land there.

An arbitration meeting aimed at a resolution dissolved into conflict between the two men, however, according to the locals. The younger Rozario gunned down his uncle later that night, authorities said.

Michael Rozario reportedly died en route to a Dhaka hospital. Ganet Rozario, meanwhile, was arrested.

Although it was out of the United States’ jurisdiction, a process of independently investigating the killing and obtaining an indictment began.

It all eventually led to Rozario being removed to the United States. He was brought into a Manhattan courtroom in federal custody on Thursday, April 4.

“Our commitment to protect the men and women of New York City extends far beyond its geographical boundaries,” U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams said.

Rozario officially is charged with one count of foreign murder of a U.S. national and one count of possessing, carrying and using a firearm in a violent crime.

The FBI’s New York and Los Angeles field offices investigated the killing. The U.S. Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs also assisted, Williams said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.