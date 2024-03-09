Tributes Pour In For Longtime First Responder Leslie Graf, Bloomingdale Native

Born in Kearny in 1947, Graf lived in Nutley before moving to Wayne, her obituary reads. She met her husband Bill while attending Wayne Valley High School and they raised their three daughters in Bloomingdale, according to her obituary.

Graf was a nurse for 25 years in Kinnelon and spent 35 years as an EMT with the Triboro First Aid Squad, serving as president, vice president and treasurer, her obituary reads.

Graf and her husband enjoyed visiting Aspen and Napa Valley and listening to John Denver, according to her obituary.

She is survived by her husband Bill, her children, Darryl, Traci, Kimberly and her grandchildren, her obituary reads. A funeral will be held on Friday, March 8 at 7 p.m. at Morrison Etheridge Funeral Home in Butler.

