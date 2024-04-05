Total Solar Eclipse: Brand-New Cloud Cover Forecast Released, Viewing Times By Zip Code

Namely, what areas in the narrow path of totality across 15 states will have cloud cover?

A brand-new forecast released by AccuWeather.com reveals where the best areas for viewing will be, with areas in green predicted to have low cloud coverage, yellow moderate coverage, and red high coverage.

"Most places in the vicinity of the path of totality will have to deal with some level of clouds, whether high or low," said AccuWeather lead long-range forecaster Paul Pastelok.

"New England, and parts of the mid-Atlantic and Southeast look fine for viewing. Cities like Los Angeles, El Paso, Philadelphia, New York City, and Raleigh should all have nice views of the eclipse from start to finish," he added.

A total solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and earth, completely blocking the face of the sun and the sky will darken as if it were dawn or dusk.

According to NASA, totality will start on Monday around 1:07 p.m. Eastern time in Mexico and leave Maine at around 3:30 p.m. Eastern time.

To check viewing times by zip code, click here.

In areas in western and upstate New York in the path of totality, a partial eclipse will first be viewable around 2:05 p.m. Monday, with totality starting at 3:18 p.m. and ending at 3:22 p.m.

The last total solar eclipse to cross New York was in 1925 and, after Monday, the next one won't be until 2079.

According to space.com, it will be "the longest and most visible for the US in 100 years," with a four-minute duration expected.

According to NASA, safety is the top priority when viewing a total solar eclipse.

"Be sure you're familiar with when you need to wear specialized eye protection designed for solar viewing," according to NASA.

For safety guidelines from NASA, click here.

