These Passaic County Towns Got The Most Rain: NWS Releases Storm Totals

The National Weather Service has released the rainfall totals from the Tuesday, Aug. 6 storm.

Stranded cars in Hasbrouck Heights on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

 Photo Credit: Hasbrouck Heights Fire Department
Chris Spiker
Chris Spiker

Residents across the Northeast woke up Wednesday, Aug. 7 to several inches of water — in some places, feet.

Here are the towns that got the most amount of rain:

Bergen County:

  • Ridgewood 5.79 inches  
  • Bogota 5.60 inches
  • Oakland 3.86 inches
  • Leonia 3.81 inches
  • Lyndhurst 3.77 inches
  • Hillsdale 3.56 inches
  • Hasbrouck Heights 3.42 inches
  • Hackensack 2.93 inches

Passaic County:

  • Clifton 3.23 inches
  • Little Falls 3.17 inches
  • Passaic 2.92 inches
  • Ringwood 2.37 inches
  • Hawthorne 2.01 inches

Union County:

  • Clark 1.92 inches
  • Springfield 1.91 inches
  • New Providence 1.68 inches

Essex County:

  • Caldwell 4.16 inches
  • Cedar Grove 4.14 inches
  • Verona 4.12 inches
  • Maplewood 3.91 inches
  • Livingston 3.64 inches
  • Montclair 3.25 inches
  • Newark 2.45 inches
  • West Caldwell 2.41 inches

Hudson County:

  • Hoboken 3.17 inches
  • Secaucus 2.66 inches
  • Kearny 2.46 inches
  • Harrison 2.38 inches
  • Jersey City 1.76 inches
  • Weehawken 1.34 inches

Somerset County:

  • Bernards Township 3.61 inches
  • Bridgewater 3.18 inches
  • Branchburg 2.68 inches
  • Somerset 2.55 inches
  • Hillsborough 2.45 inches
  • Far Hills 2.35 inches
  • Franklin Twp 2.34 inches
  • Bound Brook 2.32 inches
  • Somerville 2.17 inches

Middlesex County:

  • Plainsboro Township 3.80 inches
  • South River 3.70 inches
  • Monroe Township 3.50 inches
  • Sayreville 3.32 inches
  • Milltown 3.14 inches
  • East Brunswick 2.83 inches
  • New Brunswick 2.67 inches
  • Old Bridge 2.63 inches
  • Highland Park 2.56 inches
  • Woodbridge 2.53 inches
  • Jamesburg 2.18 inches
  • Spotswood 2.17 inches

Monmouth County

  • Manalapan 5.24 inches
  • Colts Neck 4.36 inches
  • Monmouth Beach 3.94 inches
  • Neptune City 3.88 inches
  • Long Branch 3.86 inches
  • Englishtown 3.71 inches
  • Keyport 3.57 inches
  • Little Silver 3.30 inches
  • Matawan 3.18 inches
  • Millstone Township 3.05 inches
  • Middletown 2.90 inches
  • Eatontown 2.76 inches
  • Upper Freehold Township 2.75 inches
  • Asbury Park 2.21 inches
  • Bradley Beach 2.18 inches

Mercer County:

  • Pennington 7.76 inches
  • Hopewell Township 7.48 inches
  • Ewing 5.60 inches
  • Lawrenceville 4.70 inches
  • Trenton 4.49 inches
  • Princeton Junction 4.12 inches
  • West Windsor Township 3.89 inches
  • Princeton 3.76 inches
  • Hamilton Township 2.83 inches
  • Allentown 2.17 inches

Burlington County:

  • Delran 7.03 inches
  • New Albany 6.01 inches
  • Willingboro 5.68 inches
  • Cinnaminson 5.67 inches
  • Burlington 3.87 inches
  • Riverton 3.72 inches
  • Mount Laurel 3.12 inches
  • Bordentown 2.95 inches
  • Mansfield Township 2.70 inches
  • Westampton 2.59 inches
  • Palmyra 2.16 inches
  • Moorestown 2.09 inches

Ocean County:

  • Lakewood 3.86 inches
  • Toms River 3.74 inches
  • Brick Township 3.01 inches
  • Point Pleasant Beach 2.98 inches

Camden County:

  • Camden 4.26 inches
  • Cherry Hill 3.94 inches
  • Pennsauken 3.05 inches
  • Mount Ephraim 2.95 inches
  • Barrington 2.37 inches
  • Haddon Township 2.22 inches

Cape May County:

  • Middle Township 3.13 inches
  • Sea Isle City 2.44 inches

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

