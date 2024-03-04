Teaneck Mom Jailed For Not Reporting Child Sex Crimes: Prosecutor

Shanasia Taylor, a 32-year-old warehouse worker, “acted in a manner that would endanger the welfare of a child, specifically by not reporting an act of sexual assault against children,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said on Monday, March 4.

Criminal records put the time frame of the alleged crimes at May 2022.

Taylor, a Paterson native and mother of two, was arrested on Friday and charged by Teaneck police with child endangerment involving sexual conduct. Members of the prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit assisted.

She remained held Monday, March 4, in the Hudson County Correctional Center in Kearny, which houses various female inmates from North Jersey.

