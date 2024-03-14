Standoff-ish: Barricaded Hackensack Man, 21, Seized By SWAT For Second Time In 6 Weeks

Fairview police had called their Hackensack colleagues seeking a welfare check at the Newman Street apartment in the Oratam Court development between Atlantic and Sussex streets around 7:30 p.m. March 12, said Capt. Michael Antista, the officer in charge of the department.

They'd been there the morning of Jan. 27 and, like before, had to call for tactical officers when the tenant refused to respond, the captain said.

Oratam Court was the city's first public housing project when it was built in 1951.

SWAT team members on the January call eventually burst in, subdued the man with pepper spray and removed him from the bathroom, a law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the incident told Daily Voice that day.

The SWAT team went in sooner this time, breaching the door less than an hour after the standoff began.

The man was brought once again to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus -- only this time he was also charged with obstruction, Antista said.

No law enforcers were injured in the incident.

