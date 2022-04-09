Contact Us
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins Of NJ Killed By Dump Truck On Florida Highway: ESPN

Cecilia Levine
Dwayne Haskins
Photo Credit: Dwayne Haskins Instagram (dh_simba7)

Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback and New Jersey native Dwayne Haskins died after being struck by a dump truck while walking on a Florida highway early Saturday, April 9, ESPN reports. He was 24 years old.

Haskins was trying to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 when he was struck, Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Lt. Indiana Miranda told ESPN.

The Highland Park native had been training in South Florida with his teammates, the outlet said. 

Haskins grew up in New Jersey but later moved to Potomac with his family. He played for the Bullis School and ultimately went on to play football for Ohio State.

In 2019, he was drafted by the Washington Redskins but signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021.

