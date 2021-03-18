LOOK INSIDE: Derek Jeter Drops Price Of Greenwood Lake Mansion

New York Yankee legend is hoping to hit a home run in the real estate market.

The former slugger's Greenwood Lake home is back on the market for a cool $12.75 million.

The Orange County, NY property -- dubbed "Tiedemann Castle" and located on the water that straddles New York and New Jersey -- was first purchased by the Hall of Fame shortstop 15 years ago.

Jeter, an All-Star shortstop and team captain who spent his entire playing career with the Yankees, is now the chief executive officer of the Miami Marlins -- and doesn't spend too much time up north anymore.

It had been on the market with a near $15 million price tag as recently as three years ago.

Jeter initially bought the mansion, where his grandfather grew up, for approximately $400,000, and could clear more than $10 million after making extensive renovations and upgrades, reports say.

The property includes a main house, a guest house, a pool house, infinity pool, extensive gardens, a small lagoon, boat house, an elevator, four indoor kitchens with their new appliances, an outdoor kitchen with wood-burning fireplace, a game room, a special replica of the Statue of Liberty and hundreds of feet of shoreline.

"This Gem on the Lake, with nearly 700 feet of shoreline, is perfect as a full-time residence with plenty of space for everyone working (or) schooling from home,” its listing reads.

“It would also be an ideal weekend/summer getaway”

“Passing through the gate in the privacy stone wall, one enters this magical property that has been lovingly restored, with unparalleled attention to detail, beyond its original grandeur,” it continues.

“Extensive lake views await you after climbing the turret stairs and emerging onto the roof. Entertain easily in the pool house and expansive patio space or in the game room and Great Room. There's something here for everyone.”

