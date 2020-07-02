Indoor Dance, Gymnastics, Martial Arts Facilities Can Reopen In NJ -- Still Not Fitness Centers

Indoor youth sports facilities, dance and music studios, gymnastics gyms and martial arts studios were allowed to reopen Thursday, state officials said.

Museums, aquariums, water parks, batting cages and bowling alleys, had also previously been given the OK. Click here for the guidelines on those.

Gyms and indoor workout facilities will remain closed until new positive cases of coronavirus subside, Gov. Phil Murphy has said. One-on-one training is allowed with some limits.

Atlantic City casinos, arcades and arts/craft centers also are among the state's businesses that began a partial reopening with social-distance restrictions on Thursday. All of the newest COVID-19 openings are at 25% capacity, officials said.

Murphy put a halt to the planned opening of indoor dining, announcing the eatery limits at a Monday press briefing. It was unpopular news for many restaurant and catering businesses preparing for the July 4th holiday weekend.

Youth sports with non-contact practices resumed in late June, and sports classified as low-risk -- such as tennis and golf -- resumed competition.

Athletes who play “medium-risk” sports, such as baseball, basketball and softball, are allowed to play games starting Monday, July 6, state officials said. Libraries also are being allowed to reopen on July 6.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.