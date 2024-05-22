SEE Anything? Glen Rock Basketball Court Shooting: Authorities Turn To Public For Help

What locals described as a larger-than-usual crowd at Wilde Memorial Park courts off Maple Avenue had gathered for what borough officials said was an unauthorized basketball tournament Tuesday evening, May 21.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., shots were fired.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center with a gunshot wound that responders said wasn't life-threatening.

Nearly 24 hours later, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella issued a public plea early Wednesday night for "any photos, videos, or other pertinent information that may assist investigators" in identifying the shooter.

"Those with pertinent information may remain anonymous," the prosecutor said.

You could call the BCPO tip line at (201) 226-5532.

Anyone with "pertinent photos or videos taken in and around Wilde Memorial Park immediately before, during or after the shooting," can submit them at:

https://bcponj.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/glenrock

The shooting brought instant action from law enforcement.

A command post was quickly established and NJ Transit trains in the area were temporarily halted following the shooting.

Police from a number of local towns and members of the Bergen County Sheriff's Office converged at Harding Plaza and Maple Avenue.

No fewer than four EMS rigs were at the scene.

Members of the prosecutor's office and NJ Transit police also responded, along with the sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

Members of local police departments came from Hawthorne, Fair Lawn, HoHoKus, Paramus, Wyckoff and Ridgewood.

