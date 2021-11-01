Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
UPenn Students Say Professor Who Used Nazi Language, Salute During Panel Should Be Fired

Cecilia Levine
Robert Schuyler
Robert Schuyler Photo Credit: Dr. Kristina Killgrove

University of Pennsylvania canceled classes for students of a well-known archaeology professor accusing of using Nazi rhetoric and performing a Nazi salute to berate a young female panelist during an annual conference last week.

Robert Schuyler was among several archaeology experts in the conference, happening hours after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, conference participant Dr. Kristina Killgrove said on Twitter.

Schuyler said he had questions, "but they ended up being irrelevant to Liz's presentation and to the plenary topic itself," Killgrove said. 

"As Liz told him this wasn't the place and held the floor, he shouted her down."

Schuyler is an associate professor of anthropology at UPenn, and a curator at the Penn Museum, the latter of which reportedly issued a statement condemning his behavior.

Schuyler confirmed the incident to the Daily Pennsylvania, and opined he should not be disciplinedScreenshots of an email he sent were posted to Twitter.

UPenn students demanded Schuyler's firing.

