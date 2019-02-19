Contact Us
STORM: North Jersey Schools Announce Early Dismissals Wednesday

Cecilia Levine
Many schools are announcing early dismissals Wednesday.
Many schools are announcing early dismissals Wednesday. Photo Credit: Anna Rizzo

North Jersey is expecting three to five inches of snow on Wednesday. Several school districts have already announced early dismissals. Check with your school district for details and more information. The districts that have already announced early dismissals are:

BERGEN COUNTY

  • Bergenfield
  • Bogota
  • Dumont
  • Edgewater
  • Little Ferry
  • Mahwah
  • Midland School (Rochelle Park)
  • Oradell
  • Palisades Park
  • Paramus
  • Ridgefield Park
  • River Edge
  • Teaneck

MORRIS COUNTY

  • Butler
  • Craig High, Boonton
  • Craig School, Mountain Lakes
  • Denville
  • Dover
  • Madison
  • Mendham
  • Morris
  • Morris Plains
  • Mount Arlington
  • Parsippany-Troy Hills
  • Randolph
  • Rockaway
  • Wharton

PASSAIC COUNTY

  • Little Falls
  • Pompton Lakes
  • Ringwood
  • Wanaque
  • Wayne

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

