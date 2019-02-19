STORM: North Jersey Schools Announce Early Dismissals Wednesday

North Jersey is expecting three to five inches of snow on Wednesday. Several school districts have already announced early dismissals. Check with your school district for details and more information. The districts that have already announced early dismissals are:
BERGEN COUNTY
- Bergenfield
- Bogota
- Dumont
- Edgewater
- Little Ferry
- Mahwah
- Midland School (Rochelle Park)
- Oradell
- Palisades Park
- Paramus
- Ridgefield Park
- River Edge
- Teaneck
MORRIS COUNTY
- Butler
- Craig High, Boonton
- Craig School, Mountain Lakes
- Denville
- Dover
- Madison
- Mendham
- Morris
- Morris Plains
- Mount Arlington
- Parsippany-Troy Hills
- Randolph
- Rockaway
- Wharton
PASSAIC COUNTY
- Little Falls
- Pompton Lakes
- Ringwood
- Wanaque
- Wayne
CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES
