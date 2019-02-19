STORM: North Jersey Schools Announce Early Dismissals Wednesday

North Jersey is expecting three to five inches of snow on Wednesday. Several school districts have already announced early dismissals. Check with your school district for details and more information. The districts that have already announced early dismissals are:

BERGEN COUNTY

Bergenfield

Bogota

Dumont

Edgewater

Little Ferry

Mahwah

Midland School (Rochelle Park)

Oradell

Palisades Park

Paramus

Ridgefield Park

River Edge

Teaneck

MORRIS COUNTY

Butler

Craig High, Boonton

Craig School, Mountain Lakes

Denville

Dover

Madison

Mendham

Morris

Morris Plains

Mount Arlington

Parsippany-Troy Hills

Randolph

Rockaway

Wharton

PASSAIC COUNTY

Little Falls

Pompton Lakes

Ringwood

Wanaque

Wayne

