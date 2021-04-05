Daughter Of Jersey City Teacher Who Went On Racist Tirade During Class Apologizes To Students

"You did nothing to deserve this treatment."

That's the message Aliya Jackson had for the Jersey City's Dickinson High School students who sat helplessly in an online class her father went on a racist and profane tirade, according to NJ Advance Media.

Twice.

Howard Zlotkin, who taught the Landscape Design class at Dickinson High School, has since been suspended for the incidents in which he vocalized his sentiments on the Black Lives Matter movement, George Floyd and more, students told NBC New York.

"I hear people whining and crying about Black Lives Matter," Zlotkin says, "but George Floyd was a f-----g criminal and he got arrested and he got killed because he wouldn't comply and the bottom line is we make him a f-----g hero."

Meanwhile, his 32-year-old daughter wrote a letter to the students apologizing, NJ.com says.

“It’s simply an immutable fact: you matter, your experience is valuable, and your ideas are important," she said.

"You are already great. If you don’t believe me, you’ll see what I mean in time; your greatness, in all its forms, will unfold before your eyes."

Click here for more from NJ.com.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.