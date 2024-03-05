Light Drizzle Fog/Mist 43°

Scammer Jailed After Collecting $27,000 For Car He Never Delivered: Wayne PD

A notorious scammer pocketed $27,900 for a car he didn’t deliver, then bounced a refund check after a Wayne detective got involved, authorities said.

Anthony Antoniello

Photo Credit: WAYNE PD
Jerry DeMarco
Anthony Antoniello, 38, of Totowa essentially gave Detective Michael Polifrone no choice but to charge him after offering a series of empty excuses, Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.

Polifrone also discovered similar cases against Antoniello.

Antoniello agreed both to refund the money and surrender to police to be processed on theft charges, the captain said.

When he didn’t show, members of the Wayne Police Enforcement Unit went out and arrested him near his home on Feb. 28, Daly said.

He also sent the buyer a rubber check, the captain said.

Police charged Antoniello with theft and issuing bad checks. He remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Tuesday, March 5, records show.

Daly, meanwhile, asked that any victims of a similar fraud contact Polifrone at (973) 633-3537

