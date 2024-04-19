Gotcha! Robber From Wallington Menaced 7-Eleven Workers At Two Stores With Knife: Prosecutor

Tymear Haskins grabbed an employee from behind as the victim took out the trash in back of the 7-Eleven on Main Avenue in Wallington shortly before 4 p.m. April 8, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

After making the employee convince a co-worker to open a locked side door, Haskins tied one of them with a cord and held the other prisoner in a back office while demanding the code to a safe, the prosecutor said.

Haskins threatened to kill the worker if he didn’t comply, then fled with $2,300, Musella said.

Detectives with his Special Investigations Squad and the Wallington Police Department were working the case together when a 7-Eleven on Central Avenue in Passaic was similarly robbed of $1,000 around 3 a.m. April 17, the prosecutor said.

Various surveillance cameras there and at the Wallington location recorded both robberies.

Squad members zeroed in on the getaway car, a grey Honda CR-V that had been reported stolen out of Paterson, Musella said.

They found the SUV at the Jasontown Apartments off Midland Avenue -- where Haskins lives -- the day after the Passaic holdup, the prosecutor said.

He got in and they moved in, taking Haskins into custody without incident, he said.

They also arrested Devon Delgado, 24, of Lodi, who Musella said helped Haskins remove and toss the stolen vehicle’s license plates.

A review of surveillance video, the execution of court-authorized warrants and DNA analysis confirmed Haskins as the robber at both stores, according to an affidavit on file in Superior Court in Hackensack.

The knife was also recovered, it says.

Haskins remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with two counts of first-degree armed robbery and one of kidnapping, along with lesser-degree weapons counts and other offenses.

Delgado was charged with hindering and released pending court action.

