Ringwood Rallies After Family Loses Home In Fire

A fundraiser has been created by Nancy Minunni to assist Jean and Steven Sanders, and their two kids, Steve and Joe.

Joe has cerebral palsy and funds will go toward replacing his physical and medical equipment. As of Wednesday, Dec. 27, more than $15,000 has been raised.

"They are a wonderful family," Minunni, who works as Joe's speech therapist, said. "The Sanders continue to be resilient despite the many challenges that have come their way. Let’s live up to what Ringwood is know for; which is helping others."

To view the fundraiser, click here.

