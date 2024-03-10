Light Snow and Breezy 35°

Repeat Offender Caught Burglarizing Cars Tries FleeingOn Getaway Bike: Haledon PD

A repeat offender caught trying to break into cars overnight tried pedaling away on a bicycle but was quickly nabbed by Haledon police, authorities said.

Jerry DeMarco
Responding to a call of a bicyclist dressed in dark clothing pulling on car door handles, Officer Nasir Mora spotted Michael Scalici, 35, of Nutley yanking a door handle on Roe Street near East Barbour Street, Deputy Police Chief George Guzman Jr. said.

Scalici tried to flee and was seized by Mora and Corporal Andrea Boos, the deputy chief said.

They found him carrying a large dagger, 20 Clonazepam pills, loose change, a credit card under a different name, drug paraphernalia and burglary tools, Guzman said.

Scalici was charged with three car burglary attempts in all, as well as possession of a weapon, burglary tools and drugs without a prescription, he said.

He remained held in the Bergen County Jail.

