Repeat Offender Caught Burglarizing Cars Tries FleeingOn Getaway Bike: Haledon PD

Responding to a call of a bicyclist dressed in dark clothing pulling on car door handles, Officer Nasir Mora spotted Michael Scalici, 35, of Nutley yanking a door handle on Roe Street near East Barbour Street, Deputy Police Chief George Guzman Jr. said.

Scalici tried to flee and was seized by Mora and Corporal Andrea Boos, the deputy chief said.

They found him carrying a large dagger, 20 Clonazepam pills, loose change, a credit card under a different name, drug paraphernalia and burglary tools, Guzman said.

Scalici was charged with three car burglary attempts in all, as well as possession of a weapon, burglary tools and drugs without a prescription, he said.

He remained held in the Bergen County Jail.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.