Teresa Giudice, New Bergen County Beau Buy $3.35M Morris County Mansion

Teresa Giudice and her new boyfriend Luis Ruelas, of Allendale, have purchased a Morris County mansion together -- though they might not be the ones living in it, TMZ reports.

The $3.35 million Montville home is reportedly one of Ruelas' latest real estate investments, and located at 16 Pond View, reports say.

The 7,7728-square-foot mansion is located on the same street as the house Giudice's brother and sister-in-law -- Joe and Melissa Gorga -- recently sold.

The name of the home is "Clarence Manor," and it was modeled after the Thomas Kinkade painting, "Beyond Summer Gate," according to Realtor.com.

Ruelas will be the owner while Giudice will be the property manager, the outlet says.

The home Giudice lived in with ex-husband Joe is still on the market.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.