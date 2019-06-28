'RHONJ' Cast Member Leaves Franklin Lakes For Nevada: 'Not The Armpit Of The Earth'

Jacqueline Laurita, out.

The original "Real Housewives of New Jersey" cast member whose Franklin Lakes mansion is facing foreclosure has left the Garden State for Nevada with husband Chris.

"I’m sure going to miss New Jersey and all of the people who have made it so special for me and my family," the reality star wrote on Instagram.

"We have SO many incredible memories here that we will cherish forever! I thank you all! I was born here, left and returned, only to leave again! NJ is not the armpit of the earth after all! 😘 It’s beautiful and so are most of the people in it! We’ll be back to visit!"

Chris Laurita purchased the Water View Drive home for $1.7 million in 2001, property records show. It's been on and off the market since 2014, and is now listed at $1.85 million -- down $100,000 since last month.

