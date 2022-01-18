Price On Teresa Giudice's NJ Home Down To $2 Million After Failed Deal

The price on Teresa Giudice's North Jersey home has dropped to just below $2 million after a deal fell through, originally reported by the New York Post.

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star's 10,000-square-foot mega-mansion in Towaco hit the market at $2.5 million in September 2020, just after finalizing her divorce from her husband Joe.

A buyer backed out of purchasing Giudice's home after a nine-month escrow process, The Post reports. Last Thursday, the home dropped to $1.999 million.

The 6-bedroom and 5.5-bathroom home boasts an entrance foyer with a high ceiling and black marble flooring, Cinderella staircase, gourmet kitchen, wine cellar, and master suite with walk-in closets, listing agent and top NJ real estate executive Michelle Pais previously told Daily Voice.

The home also has an attached three-car garage, detached two-car garage, and outdoor heated pool. Altogether, the residence spans nearly four acres, Pais said.

Giudice and her boyfriend, Luis Ruelas, last February bought a home for $3.35 million on the same street as RHONJ castmember Melissa Gorga, and her husband Joe.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.