PHOTOS: Ousted Fox News Anchor's Demarest Home Hits Market At $2.7M

Former Fox News host Eric Bolling has listed his Demarest home for nearly $2.7 million. Photo Credit: NJMLS
Eric Bolling of Demarest. Photo Credit: Eric Bolling Facebook

Former Fox News host Eric Bolling has listed his Demarest home for nearly $2.7 million, according to its Zillow listing.

Bolling left Fox News in September 2017 following an investigation into sexual harassment allegations that he texted a lewd photo to more than a dozen female colleagues. He and his wife Adrienne Bolling purchased the Bellaire Drive house in January 2016 for $1.8 million, property records show.

This house is Bolling's second to go in New Jersey -- the first in Brant Beach for more than $3 million.

The house features four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a redesigned kitchen, an elevator, three fireplaces and more.

Bolling is currently the host of “AMericA” on BlazeTV.com.

Photos courtesy of NJMLS:

