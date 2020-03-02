Oakland Planning Board Approves Strip Mall At Former Burger King Site

The Oakland Planning Board recently approved a strip mall for the site of the shuttered Burger King on Ramapo Valley Road.

The building on the 1.6-acre property will be demolished and construction on the new strip mall is expected to begin this summer, NorthJersey.com reports.

The site has been vacant since Burger King relocated to 186 Ramapo Valley Road nearly 10 years ago.

No tenants have been secured yet, the report says.

The proposal for the triangle-shaped property will be memorialized at the Feb. 13 meeting.

Click here for more from NorthJersey.com.

