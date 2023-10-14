Propane To Blame In NJ House Explosion That Injured 5, One Critically, Fire Marshal Says

The other four victims injured when the home in the Upper Greenwood Lake section exploded and collapsed on Sept. 22 have since been released from the hospital, Fire Marshal Michael Moscatello said on Friday, Oct. 13.

The fifth remains in the burn unit at the Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, he said.

Everyone feared the worst at the time.

The first unit at the scene, Paterson Rescue 1, began shoring what remained of the house as West Milford firefighters got four of the victims out.

The fifth was heavily trapped beneath the leveled single-story ranch, however, and had to be rescued by members of the Urban Area Initiative Task Force’s Metro Strike Team, who needed nearly an hour to tunnel their way in.

“Numerous battery tools were used to gain access to the victim,” Hackensack firefighters wrote.

USAR units utilized airbags, a 50-ton bottle jack and a Hydra Ram hydraulic tool to lift part of the structure.

Four of the victims were airlifted to area hospitals following the dramatic search and rescue operation. A fifth was taken by ambulance.

A sixth person, who was outside at the time of the explosion, declined further medical attention at the scene.

Neighbors said the Banker Road home had only recently been bought in August and work was being done on it by the new owners.

Sang Pham, his wife, his father, and three of their closest friends were all inside when tragedy struck around 9 o’clock that Friday night, according to a GoFundMe campaign.

SEE: Help Victims of West Milford Home Explosion

The explosion continues to be investigated by the West Milford Fire Marshal’s Office, the New Jersey State Fire Marshal’s Office Arson Unit, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives and insurance investigators, said Moscatello, the township fire marshal.

It “may take several months to finish,” he said.

NOTE: USAR units that responded included:

Paterson Rescue;

Hackensack Rescue;

Morristown Rescue;

Hoboken Rescue;

North Hudson Rescue;

Newark Rescue;

Hackensack Shoring Unit;

Millburn Shoring Unit And Lumber Truck.

Among others assisting were the Passaic and Bergen county sheriff's offices, State Police, Orange & Rockland Utilities, the Passaic County Emergency Services Rehab Canteen Unit and several local fire companies.

