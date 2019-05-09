Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Driver, 90, Slams Brand-New Sedan Into Hackensack High-Rise
Politics

'Columbus Day' Still Sails In Glen Rock: 'Indigenous Peoples Day' Downed

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Christopher Columbus
Christopher Columbus Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

"Columbus Day" isn’t getting changed to “Indigenous Peoples’ Day” in Glen Rock – not after an overflow group of Italian-Americans turned out in force to convince the Borough Council to vote down the move Wednesday night.

The council nixed the name change by a 7-0 vote, ending what had been weeks of turmoil that opponents said was roiled by out-of-town activists.

“We move on with a much better respect and understanding of all sides of the issue, including the significance of this holiday to our Italian-American residents and neighbors that often goes well beyond the man that it is named for,” Mayor Bruce Packers said.

Over the past two years, more than five dozen municipalities nationwide – including the city of Newark – have changed the name of the holiday honoring history’s most famed explorer to one honoring native Americans.

Members of the Italian America One Voice Coalition were having none of that.

Those looking to replace Columbus Day with “Indigenous Peoples’ Day” are “working strictly on propaganda, and not on the facts,” said Andre DiMino, the coalition’s executive board member.

DiMino told the council that Columbus is targeted because “he brought Western Civilization values, including Christianity, to the New World.”

Indigenous Peoples already have their own holiday, she noted.

Resident Rebecca Coll, meanwhile, said citizens should “be straightforward about what we are doing and call it ‘Italian Heritage Day.’

“We should not continue to celebrate a man who did terrible things to human beings.”

While disagreeing with her, Packer noted that the issue was discussed because of such concerns.

“We are thankful to all of the residents who attended our meetings and who reached out with their thoughtful points of view,” he said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.