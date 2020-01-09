Woman Struck By Bus On Route 120 In Carlstadt

A woman staying at a local hotel was struck by a commuter bus near the Meadowlands Tuesday night.

The 36-year-old victim wasn't in a crosswalk when an NJ Transit bus hit her in the middle lane of Route 120 near Murray Hill Parkway in Carlstadt shortly after 7:30 p.m., responders said.

She was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with serious and possibly life-threatening injuries, they said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was notified. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification was summoned to collect evidence.

