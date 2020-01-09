Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: UPDATE: FedEx Driver Robbed, Police Nab Teaneck Suspect, 31, Who Waded Into Creek Near Route 80
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Woman Struck By Bus On Route 120 In Carlstadt

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
police car
police car Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

A woman staying at a local hotel was struck by a commuter bus near the Meadowlands Tuesday night.

The 36-year-old victim wasn't in a crosswalk when an NJ Transit bus hit her in the middle lane of Route 120 near Murray Hill Parkway in Carlstadt shortly after 7:30 p.m., responders said.

She was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with serious and possibly life-threatening injuries, they said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was notified. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification was summoned to collect evidence.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.