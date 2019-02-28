Woman Fights Off Purse Snatcher At West Milford Supermarket Parking Lot

A woman was knocked down but still thwarted a would-be purse snatcher in the parking lot of a West Milford supermarket after he pretended to ask her for directions, authorities said.

The victim was walking to the ShopRite off Marshall Hill Road after just parking when the robber pulled up alongside her at 9:50 a.m. Monday asking where he could find Frank’s Pizza, Detective Sgt. Joseph Walker said Thursday.

The robber, who had salt and pepper hair, then got and began tugging on the woman’s purse when she turned to point it out, Walker said.

The woman wasn’t relenting, however.

She got knocked to the ground but still had her purse as the robber ran off, got into a vehicle with New York license plates and drove off.

Anyone who might have seen something or who has information that could help police is asked to contact Detective Michael Malfetti at (973) 728-2878 or m.malfetti@wmtpd.org .

