West Milford Vape Shop Busted Selling To Minors Again

Cecilia Levine
Vapelite is located at 24 Marshall Hill Road in West Milford.
Vapelite is located at 24 Marshall Hill Road in West Milford. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A West Milford vape shop owner was busted selling products to minors for the second time this year, local police said.

Vapelite owner Paul Aiazzone last month admitted to selling items to the juveniles, and to not asking for identification as required by law, West Milford police said.

He was caught doing the same thing in February, police said.

Police set up surveillance at the Marshall Hill Road shop after school hours on Oct. 19 and Oct. 21, following anonymous complaints of sales to minors, police said.

"Within minutes of setting up surveillance several juveniles were observed entering the business," police said. "After a short period of time the juveniles exited the store holding items."

An investigation found the juveniles had bought the items and were not asked for ID.

Detectives seized the items and released the juveniles. 

Following an investigation, Aizzone was issued two summons for Sales of Tobacco Products to Minors with an initial appearance in West Milford Municipal Court. 

