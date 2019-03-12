Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Former Valley Hospital, North Bergen Priest Named In Abuse List Shot Dead In Nevada
DV Pilot Police & Fire

West Milford PD: Detectives ID, Seize Supermarket Parking Lot Purse Snatcher

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
INSET: Robert Owens Jr.
INSET: Robert Owens Jr. Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy WEST MILFORD PD

A West Milford detective tracked down and charged a 59-year-old Greenwood Lake man with knocking down a woman in the parking lot of a local supermarket when he tried to snatch her purse, authorities said.

Detective Michael Malfetti got a huge assist from Greenwood Lake Detective Leanne Gayler in busting Robert Owens Jr. on attempted robbery charges.

The victim was walking to the ShopRite off Marshall Hill Road after just parking when Owens pulled up alongside her the morning of Feb. 25 and asked where he could find Frank’s Pizza, Police Chief Timothy Storbeck said Thursday.

As she turned to point, Owens got out of his car -- with New York State license plates -- and began tugging on the woman’s purse, he said.

She wasn’t relenting, though.

The woman got knocked to the ground but still held onto her purse as Owens got into his car and sped off, the chief said.

Owens was brought to the Passaic County Jail pending a detention hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.