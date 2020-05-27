West Milford Man, 21, Charged With Stealing Sussex County Friend's Car

A Passaic County man borrowed a vehicle from an acquaintance in Sussex County and refused to give it back, authorities said.

Corey Vantassel Jr., 21, of Oak Ridge, had borrowed a vehicle from an acquaintance on Cedar Drive on May 22, Franklin Borough Police said in a news release.

Vantassel refused to return the vehicle to the owner, who then made several failed attempts to contact him, authorities said.

The vehicle was reported stolen on Tuesday, May 26 around 4 p.m. and recovered on Blumis Avenue/County Road 639 in Sussex Borough around 5:30 p.m., authorities said.

The vehicle was impounded, and Vantassel was charged with unlawful taking of means of conveyance. He was processed and released pending an appearance in Central Judicial Processing.

