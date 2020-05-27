Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: NJ Police Officer Who Shot Loose Dog Accused Of Raping Woman While On Duty
DV Pilot Police & Fire

West Milford Man, 21, Charged With Stealing Sussex County Friend's Car

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Franklin Borough police
Franklin Borough police Photo Credit: Franklin Borough police

A Passaic County man borrowed a vehicle from an acquaintance in Sussex County and refused to give it back, authorities said.

Corey Vantassel Jr., 21, of Oak Ridge, had borrowed a vehicle from an acquaintance on Cedar Drive on May 22, Franklin Borough Police said in a news release.

Vantassel refused to return the vehicle to the owner, who then made several failed attempts to contact him, authorities said.

The vehicle was reported stolen on Tuesday, May 26 around 4 p.m. and recovered on Blumis Avenue/County Road 639 in Sussex Borough around 5:30 p.m., authorities said.

The vehicle was impounded, and Vantassel was charged with unlawful taking of means of conveyance. He was processed and released pending an appearance in Central Judicial Processing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.