Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Hackensack Career Criminal, 47, Nabbed By Moonachie Police In Vehicle Break-In
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Wanaque Driver Clocked At 145MPH On Route 17, Says NYSP

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Jeremy Vanleuvan
Jeremy Vanleuvan Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

A 23-year-old Wanaque driver was stopped on Route 17 in Orange County after speeding past a New York State Police trooper at 145 miles an hour, authorities said.

Jeremy Van Leuvan received summonses for reckless endangerment, reckless driving and doing 145mph in a 65mph zone after the trooper stopped his westbound 2009 Dodge Challenger in Wallkill around 10:15 a.m. Friday, the NYSP said.

Leuvan was scheduled to answer the summonses on March 13.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.