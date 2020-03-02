Wanaque Driver Clocked At 145MPH On Route 17, Says NYSP

A 23-year-old Wanaque driver was stopped on Route 17 in Orange County after speeding past a New York State Police trooper at 145 miles an hour, authorities said.

Jeremy Van Leuvan received summonses for reckless endangerment, reckless driving and doing 145mph in a 65mph zone after the trooper stopped his westbound 2009 Dodge Challenger in Wallkill around 10:15 a.m. Friday, the NYSP said.

Leuvan was scheduled to answer the summonses on March 13.

